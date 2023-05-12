 Madhya Pradesh: Massive fire erupts at plastic factory in Katni, visuals surface
ANIUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Katni | ANI

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in the Madhav Nagar police station area on Friday, said the police.

Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot on receiving the information.

"A massive broke out at Gurunanak Plastics factory in Madhav Nagar police station area, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire," said the police.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at a pharmacy store in Mathura's Dholi Pyau area in Uttar Pradesh. As per the officials, no causalities have been reported so far. Fire tenders were rushed to the site soon after receiving the information about the incident. The fire was later doused. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

