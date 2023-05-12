After Karnataka, the focus to shift to MP Cong counting on 5 announcements, BJP depending on welfare schemes

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The focus of the BJP and the Congress has veered towards Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh after the assembly election in Karnataka.

To win the election in MP, the BJP government is depending on its schemes and the Congress on its announcements.

The Congress is confident of getting the advantage of people’s resentment at the ruling party which has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for a long time.

Apart from that, the Congress leaders think the internal squabbling in the BJP, which has resulted from Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry in the ruling party, will benefit them.

The Congress is focusing on its five announcements – an LPG cylinder to women for Rs 500 and Rs 1,500 to each woman every month under Nari Samman scheme, loan waiver scheme, old pension scheme and Rs 100 for 100- unit electricity.

The party leaders have been told to concentrate on the five announcements instead of wasting time on other issues. The Congress will campaign on these five issues.

The Congress highlighted loan-waiving scheme and concessions in power bills in the last assembly election.

The party has brought Nari Samman Yojna this time to counter the BJP’s Ladli Behna scheme.

Apart from that, the Congress announced two schemes in Himachal Pradesh and in Gujarat. The party announced some of the schemes in Karnataka.

On the other hand, the BJP is emphasising on Ladli Behna Yojna, besides distribution of land Pattas among the poor and cultural renaissance.

The BJP wants to form government in the state again on the grounds of central and state schemes being implemented through the double-engine government.

The BJP has high hopes in Ladli Behna scheme. Nearly one crore women can be given the benefits through the scheme.

The party leaders feel if they can get women’s votes, their party will surely form government in the state again. This is the reason that the party is trying to implement the Yojna at the grassroots.

Both parties have been preparing for the assembly election in MP for a long time. But their central leadership was busy in elections of other states.

Now that the elections in those states are over, they will pay attention to the polls in MP and in other states.