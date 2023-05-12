Bhopal: 2-day seminar begins at Sapre Sangrahalaya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Acharya Mahavir Prasad Dwivedi, Madhav Rao Sapre gave intellectual leadership to the society in the first three decades of the 20th century, said Governor Mangubhai Patel.
The governor made the above remark at the inaugural ceremony of a two-day seminar on 'Dwivedi-Sapre Yugeen Pravittiya Aur Sarokar (Dwivedi-Sapre era trends and concerns)’ at Sapre Sangrahalaya on Thursday.
The Governor said that Raj Bhavan is the responsibility of public welfare. With this spirit, he visited all the 52 districts of the state and sought information about the pain and suffering of the common people and the deprived sections. “We have provided them with solutions and development,” he added.
Patel feted Dr Harikrishna Dutt Shiksha Samman to Kripashankar Choubey and Mahesh Gupta Srijan Samman to Gaurav Awasthi. Professor K G Suresh, Vice Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Bhopal, presided over the event.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)