MP: Guna man climbs stage for Dhirendra Shastri's blessings, bouncers throw him out of venue during Scindia's visit

Madhya Pradesh: Man pushed down, thrown out of Dhirendra Shastri's katha venue in Guna during Jyotiraditya Scindia's visit | Twitter

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A man, who reached stage to take blessings from Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, was allegedly pushed down and was thrown out of the venue in Guna on Wednesday. The incident happened while Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was speaking at the stage and a video of it is now going viral on social media.

Journalist Kashif Kakvi shared a video of the incident on twitter in which the unidentified man can be seen going on the stage to touch the feet of Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri and seek his blessings.

However, the bouncers present on the stage pushed and then took the man away while Jyotiraditya Scindia was addressing the crowd in the forefront. Scindia can be heard saying, “Easy, easy, there is a lot of excitement in the crowd.”

A five-day Shri Ram Katha was organised by Neeraj Nigam Mitra Mandal at Dussehra ground in the city. Jyotiraditya Scindia also participated in the katha on its last day on Wednesday and met Shastri.