Madhya Pradesh: Bullion trader looted of goods worth ₹65 lakh, bike and cash at knife point in Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A bullion trader was looted of goods worth Rs 65 lakh along with his bike on knife point by three masked, bike borne miscreants in Jabalpur on Thursday night. The miscreants also took some cash, gold and silver from the trader before fleeing the spot.

The matter pertains to Tevar village of Bhedagat police station area where bullion trader, Monu aka Om Prakash Soni operates a jewellery shop named Preeti Jewelers. At around 10pm on Thursday night, Monu was going home after closing the shop carrying 20 kg silver, 800 grams of gold and Rs 80 thousand in cash with him.

Three bike-borne men started chasing Monu and hit his bike, causing him to fall on the ground. The accused then attacked him with a knife and fled with Monu's bike, gold, silver and cash.

Monu was injured in his hand during the attack, after which he was sent to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical Hospital for treatment.

CCTV installed in the area not functional

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police force along with Jabalpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Kant Vidyarti reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

Notably, CCTV cameras are installed in areas surrounding the crime spot, but none of them are working.

On the other hand, police have refused to comment on the matter as of yet.