Madhya Pradesh: Thieves held, stolen goods recovered in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police claimed to have worked out three cases of theft and arrested the burglars, officials said on Thursday.

Stolen jewellery and cash were also recovered from their possession. The accused were sent to jail.

According to reports, a band of thieves struck at the house of Pappu Rain on April 25 this year when there was nobody at his residence and made off with ornaments worth lakhs of rupees and cash.

The thieves have been identified as Brijendra, Nafees, Sunil Soni and Dadda Kushwaha.

Besides committing burglary at Pappu’s house, they stole a donation box from a temple on December 28 last year.

On April 14 this year, the thieves struck at a shop near Hanuman temple on Jawhar Marg and made off with goods worth lakhs of rupees.

Two bike lifters arrested

Two bike lifters were arrested and sent to jail after Dhaniram Ahirwar, resident of PahraGaurihar, complained that someone had stolen his bike from Gaurihar road at Basantpur on May 3.

The police arrested the bike lifters identified as Dhirendra Rajput and Laloo Rajput and recovered the stolen motorcycle from their possession.