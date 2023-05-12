Madhya Pradesh: NSUI protests against NEP, burns effigy of education minister in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The National Students Union of India (NSUI) burnt an effigy of the education minister on Thursday, protesting against the New Education Policy (NEP).

According to the NSUI, the NEP is posing problems to the students.

President of NSUI Vidhan Sabha constituency Balbeer Chouhan said it was a paper-leak government in Madhya Pradesh.

State general secretary of the NSUI Ghulam Mustafa and Youth Congress block president Vikas Arya said regular classes should be conducted for the students who are taking supplementary examinations.

YC to launch postcardcampaign

Pachmarhi: The Youth Congress has launched a country-wide postcard campaign against depriving Rahul Gandhi of his Lok Sabha membership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over Gautam Adani.

The district Youth Congress members have decided to launch the campaign soon.

President of the district Youth Congress committee Huzaifa Bohra said that the Modi-led Central Government was out to destroy democracy.