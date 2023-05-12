Madhya Pradesh: Fire at furniture godown destroys goods worth Rs 60L in Morena

Representative pic |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in a furniture godown in the early hours of Thursday, destroying goods worth Rs 60 lakh.

The fire soon engulfed the entire godown. On getting information, fire engines rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

The officials of the district administration and the police also reached the spot.

The furniture godown belongs to Kuldeep Mangal and Anil Sikarwar. Both of them said they had gone home after closing the godown at 8pm.

According to them, a worker put on duty at the shop informed them a fire had erupted.

When they reached the spot and found the godown burning, they informed the police and the officials of the administration about the incident.

Tehsildar Bharat Kumar along with a team of police reached the spot. Five fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames.

Initially, only one fire engine was pressed into service, but since it could not extinguish the flames, four more fire engines were brought from Sabalgarh, Kailaras and Gas Authority of India Limited.

The remains of the shop smoldered till daybreak and the fire tenders remained at the spot till then.

Kumar said no sooner had he got information at 3am on Thursday than he rushed to the spot and informed the fire tenders, the police and the district administration about it.

A Patwari (revenue official) has been directed to estimate the loss for compensation, Kumar said.

Owner of the godownfurther said the fire had destroyed furniture worth Rs 60 lakh.

