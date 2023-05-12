Madhya Pradesh: Officials check blood bank records, find irregularities in Narmadapuram

Representative Pic |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Sub-divisional magistrate of Narmadapuram Ashish Pandey and Tehsilder Anil Patel have inspected the blood bank of the district hospital.

When they checked the records, they came across some irregularities about which they were unhappy and directed the officials to mention the stock of blood on the notice board.

They also spoke over the mobile phones to the relatives of the patients who donate blood.

Some relatives of patients complained to both the officials about the availability of blood and the behaviour of the staff at the blood bank.

Both Pandey and Patel directed the contractor of the vehicle stand to keep the four-wheelers and two wheelers properly and take prescribed charges from the patients’ relatives for keeping their vehicles.

They also directed the contractors and Safai workers to keep the hospital premises free of the packets of Gutkha, Paan Parag and any kind of dirt. Nor should they chew tobacco on the hospital campus.

Dr Sudhir Vijayvargiya and Dr Ravi Sharma were present at the time of inspection.