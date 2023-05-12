Madhya Pradesh: After wife leaves, man fires in air outside in-laws’ residence in Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man reached the house of his in-laws at New Rachna Nagar under Gola Mandir police station and fired in the air after his wife had left him, the police said on Thursday.

The man identified as Gautam hurled a petrol bomb at the house, which burnt a few household items including curtains.

The mother-in-law of the man informed the police about the incident. Gautam had escaped before the police came.

According to the mother-in-law of Gautam Archana Sharma, she has been living in a rented house in New Rachna Nagar.

At 10:55pm on May 9, Gautam was outside her house and ran away after firing several shots in the air, she said.

He came again at 4am and threw a petrol bomb at her house, which destroyed several household goods including curtains, Sharma said.

The police said Archana Sharma’s daughter was married to Gautam whom she did not like, so she stopped talking to her daughter.

On the other hand, just after the marriage, Gautam began to harass her daughter, so she left his house and began to live somewhere.

Gautam suspected that his wife was living at her mother’s house, so he went there and fired in the air, the police said, adding that the case was under investigation.

