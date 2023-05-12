PM Modi's first temple to come up in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

PM Narendra Modi | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a latest example of Modi's fan following, Gwalior is all set to come up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's temple.

This is perhaps going be the first temple of Modi, so far.

A famous sculptor is being roped in to carve PM Modi's idol. The idol is mostly ready and will be installed in the temple once it is completed.

Modi' temple will be established near the temple of former BJP Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Once the Modi temple is ready, aarti would be performed as a daily ritual like Atal ji's followers perform aarti of his idol regularly.

National President of Akhil Bharatiya Yuva Abhishek Manch Vijay Singh Chauhan has informed that this temple is being built on the hills of Satyanarayan, next to the temple of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is already present.