Vyapam scam: 5 sentenced to five years imprisonment; 2 acquitted

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special court sentenced five persons to five years imprisonment in the infamous Vyapam scam case, while two other accused were acquitted.

Special judge ASJ Sanjay Kumar Gupta handed down the sentence. The court found the accused Ravindra Kumar, Vikrant Kumar, Ramchitra Jatav, Rakesh Khanna and Brajesh guilty under Sections 120-B, 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 201 etc.

Ramchitra, Rajesh and Brajesh were found guilty under sections 120-B, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 201 and a fine of Rs 12,000 to Rs 16,000 has also been imposed on them. Two accused Narendra Chaurasia and Ajay Yadav were acquitted by the court. Advocate Ranjan Sharma, who represented the CBI’s side in the court, got the statements of 52 witnesses recorded in the court.

Revealed in verification

One of the accused applied for the pre-medical test in 2013, but the exam was given by an imposter who appeared in the exam in his place. When the person filling out the form reached MGM Medical College for admission, it was revealed during the verification. Along with these two, the court also sentenced the other three involved in the forgery.