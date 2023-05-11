 Indore's garment trader publicly murdered: Cops nab another accused, along with his two minor aides
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 04:24 PM IST
Deceased Nikhil Khalse |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested one more murder accused along with his two minor accomplices, in connection with a garment trader's murder in Indore.

So far, Hiranagar police have arrested four accused in the case while search is on for two others.

DCP (zone-3) Dharmendra Singh Bhadoriya said that Nikhil Khalse (30) was stabbed to death by a group of men near Maruti Nagar Square a couple of days ago. A case was registered against six people for killing Nikhil. Accused Chirag was arrested on Wednesday while another accused named Harah and two minor boys were caught on Thursday.

DCP Bhadoriya said that a preliminary investigation revealed that Gourav Mishra and Arpit Khate were killed by some men in the Banganga area in 2021. Then, Banganga police arrested Mangesh, Rahul, Suraj and Vishnu in connection with the murder. Since then, Nikhil and his friend Uday were trying to arrange bail for Mangesh, who they claimed was innocent.

DCP said that Indore Municipal Corporation is on way to demolish the illegal property owned by the accused.

