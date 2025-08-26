Study Reveals Acute Shortage Of Psychiatrists In Indore Division | Representative

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A recent study by the Psychiatry Department of MGM Medical College, Indore has revealed a severe shortage of psychiatrists across Indore division, with availability far below the required standards.

According to research, only 71 psychiatrists are available in the entire division, of which nearly 90% are concentrated in Indore city. Districts like Alirajpur, Jhabua and Burhanpur do not have a single psychiatrist, leaving a large section of the population deprived of specialised mental health care.

The study, which mapped both government and private psychiatrists through geo-location, highlighted that as per World Health Organisation (WHO) standards, there should be at least 3 psychiatrists per 1 lakh population.

However, in Indore division, the availability is only 0.21 per 1 lakh population. To meet the gap, around 400 more psychiatrists are required in the region. Strengthening tele-mental health services, such as the Tele MANAS helpline, was also emphasised as a necessary step.

Dr Arvind Ghanghoria of MGM Medical College informed that research was conducted under the guidance of Dr VS Pal, Head of Department, with contributions from faculty Dr Vijay Niranjan, Dr Ashwin Chauhan and resident doctors Dr Riya Gangwal and Dr Ankit Kushwaha.

The study was awarded at the State Psychiatry Conference and has been accepted for publication in the prestigious Indian Journal of Psychiatry. Population data further highlights the disparity: while Indore district has 63 psychiatrists for a population of 32.7 lakh (1.92 per lakh), districts like Burhanpur, Jhabua and Alirajpur with a combined population of over 25 lakh, have none.