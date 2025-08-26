 Indore: Dalit Outrage Erupts Over Death Threats
Indore: Dalit Outrage Erupts Over Death Threats

Protestors demanded strict action, warning of indefinite highway blockades if police failed to act

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 01:17 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tension gripped Betma on Monday after Dalit organisations and Hindu groups staged a massive protest against alleged death threats made to a youth named Vikas Chauhan from Ravidas community of Daulatabad village.

Chauhan had shared a video of a Maulana’s remarks on social media, following which several individuals allegedly gave death threats. The victim’s family approached All India Balai Mahasangh national president Manoj Parmar, who led the protest under the banner of Sakal Hindu Samaj. Demonstrators marched to the police station, where they raised slogans and staged a sit-in.

Parmar named accused including Javed Khan, Salim Shah, Monu Khan, Anwar Khan and others, alleging they attempted to incite communal tension.

Warning of indefinite highway blockades

He demanded strict action, warning of indefinite highway blockades if police failed to act. Betma TI Meena Karnawat and SDOP Depalpur Samrat assured protesters that FIRs had been registered and arrests would follow swiftly.

They pledged that anti-social elements disturbing area’s peace will not be spared. The demonstration saw participation from hundreds of Dalit and Hindu leaders, including Sangeeta Patodi, Rekha Solanki, Sunita Thakur and others.

