 Indore: Employee Cheats Ex-Naval Officer Of ₹1.77 Lakh
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 09:06 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Employee Cheats Ex-Naval Officer Of ₹1.77 Lakh | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A former Navy officer was duped of Rs 1.77 lakh by his employee, prompting the Aerodrome police to register a case. Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that a case of fraud has been registered against two persons Hariom Panchal and his brother Deepak Panchal on the complaint of OP Yadav, a retired navy officer. 

The complainant told police that he had hired Hariom on August 6 on a daily wage of Rs 300 for publicity work of his organisation Shahadat Ko Naman. Hariom had misused his mobile phone to transfer money via PhonePe into the account of his brother Deepak Panchal.

Indore: Employee Cheats Ex-Naval Officer Of ₹1.77 Lakh

