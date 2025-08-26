Indore: Employee Cheats Ex-Naval Officer Of ₹1.77 Lakh | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A former Navy officer was duped of Rs 1.77 lakh by his employee, prompting the Aerodrome police to register a case. Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that a case of fraud has been registered against two persons Hariom Panchal and his brother Deepak Panchal on the complaint of OP Yadav, a retired navy officer.

The complainant told police that he had hired Hariom on August 6 on a daily wage of Rs 300 for publicity work of his organisation Shahadat Ko Naman. Hariom had misused his mobile phone to transfer money via PhonePe into the account of his brother Deepak Panchal.

Several unauthorised transactions totalling Rs 1.77 lakh were carried out from his bank account between August 10 and 13. Yadav initially suspected it to be a case of cyber fraud, but later discovered that the fraud was committed by his employee Hariom.

During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed that they had spent the siphoned money on purchasing a new mobile phone worth Rs 19k and reclaiming a mortgaged two-wheeler. Police have registered a case against the accused and further investigation is underway.