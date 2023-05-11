Bhopal Lokayukta raids residence of contractual engineer earning Rs 30k a month, unearths Rs 7 crore property across multiple locations

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta Bhopal raided house of a contractual engineer posted in MP police housing corporation, on Thursday morning. The sleuths have unveiled the property of more than Rs 7 crore-- highly disappropriate against the known income, said the officials.

The engineer was getting the salary of Rs 30,000 per month and she had allegedly earned the money more than to 232 per cent to the known income through unfair means.

SP Lokayukta Manu Vyas told Free Press that in the year 2020 the Lokayukta police received a complaint against engineer Hema Meena regarding disappropriate assets.

Read Also Indore: ED conducts early morning raids at residences of top realtors over black money

The accused had purchased 20,000 square feet land on her father’s name Ramswroop Meena in Bilkhriya. And on the land she was constructing the house worth more than Rs 1 crore.

She had purchased multiple properties in Bhopal, Raisen and in Vidisha. She had also purchased Rs 30 lakh TV, agriculture equipments like harvester, paddy sowing machine, tractor and other equipments worth in lakhs of rupees.

After the verification of the complaint, a search team was formed in the leadership of DSP Sanjay Shukla and conducted the raid on Thursday early morning at three places.