Green Corridor from Bhopal to Indore: 62-year-old Bhopal woman gives new lease of life to city girl

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 62-year-old brain-dead woman has given a new lease of life to a 19-year-old girl from Indore by donating her kidney. An inter-city Green Corridor was prepared between Bhopal and Indore on Wednesday morning for the speedy transport of the vital organ.

The over 200-kilometre Green Corridor was prepared from Bansal Hospital, Bhopal to Shalby Hospital, Indore. The ambulance carrying the kidney left Bansal Hospital, Bhopal at 5.50 am and reached Indore at 8 am.

Family members of Premlata Jain, who was declared brain dead on Tuesday evening, decided to donate her vital organs. She was admitted to Bansal Hospital, Bhopal for treatment due to her prolonged illness.

"Her kidney was transplanted on a 19-year-old girl who was suffering from chronic kidney disease. She was on dialysis for the last seven years and has a congenital disorder which could be diagnosed in 2012, Shalby Hospital's, Dr Vivek Joshi said.

He added that their team had left Bhopal at 5.50 am and reached Indore by 8 am. The kidney transplant was successfully done in four hours by our expert team.

Complex surgery for ‘marginal kidney’ transplant

According to the doctors, the 19-year-old girl was suffering from kidney disease since 2012. After learning about the donation by a brain-dead woman, State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation had given a call to multiple hospitals, as per the waiting list, but most of them refused due to marginal kidney (borderline graft kidney) i.e. the donors kidney had three blood vessels instead of one, so it was a challenging case and Shalby Hospital got the organ through the waiting list.

Ambulance breaks down, organ brought through private car

The ambulance carrying the kidney from Bhopal to Indore broke down in Dewas after which the doctors had to shift the organ box into a private car. However, the hospital administration claimed that they had arranged for two ambulances for the task and shifted the organ box to another ambulance after the first one broke down.