Indore: Terrified students return from Manipur with horrifying stories

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Having horrifying stories to share, a group of 23 students returned from violence-hit Manipur to Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The returnees include three students from Indore. The rest are from different parts of the state.

An Indigo flight brought them to the city where local MP Shankar Lalwani received them. Parents and relatives of some students had also reached the airport to receive the students.

They students were brought back on the initiative of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The returnees from Indore include Dr Fauzia Multani, Vyanktesh Vihar resident Akshay Gupta and Bengali Colony’s Karan Kunte.

Sharing stories of horror to reporters at the airport, Akshay said that the situation in Manipur was turning bad to worse with every passing day. “I was staying in a hostel where I used to hear sounds of explosion and cries of people every now and then. We are thankful to the MP government which ensured our safe return.”

Apart from security issues, Karan stated that non-availability of food items in boarding facilities too was an issue. “We could not walk out due to security issues and had to spend hours without food,” he said.

Multani stated that her brother had contacted authorities for her safe return. “The MP government took care of everything right from our lodging in a safe hotel there to our flight tickets to Indore,” she told reporters.

She stated that few more students living in NIT and other institutes were still stranded in Manipur.

The students were provided with meal at the airport and arrangement of tickets was done to their respective hometowns.

Violent clashes are taking place in the northeastern state between the tribals living in Manipur hills and the majority Meitei community residing in the Imphal Valley over the latter's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.