Bhopal: Raids on HuT radicals shock family, neighbours; kin claims agencies were misled

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The arrest of ten alleged activists of Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT) has left their family members in utter shock and disbelief. Vouching for their innocence, the families claimed that the security agencies were misguided by some people which led to the arrest of their wards who led a very simple life like any other common man.

The teams of Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), and National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested 10 HuT suspects from Bhopal and two from Chhindwara on Tuesday.

The men, who have been accused of having close connection with the radical organization, were living like common men; they were gym trainer, computer technician, tailor and auto driver and one of the accused is the trainer of the specially-abled children of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy survivors.

The families believe that the security agencies were misled by some information, which had led to the arrest. The families and the neighbours are light lipped to share any of the information about the arrested suspects.

A gym trainer: One of the accused Yasir Khan who is a gym trainer, a resident of Shahjahanabad, is quite popular in his area, because he motivates the youngsters to join in the physical activities. His family members kept the doors closed and refused to meet anyone coming to their home. Their neighbours are also afraid to share any information, but in general discussion they say that Yasir is a good man.

A driver: Shahid Khan, an auto driver, lives in an alley in the Aishbagh area. The family members and their neighbours were in shock when sleuths nabbed him as he is known for his good nature in the area and leads a simple life.

A computer technician: Mehraj Ali, a computer technician in Aishbagh area was also arrested by the sleuths. His landowner claims that he was good in his work and in his nature and repaired the computers at a reasonable rate .

Suspects led double life

The one thing common between the arrested accused having connection with HuT is that they all led a double life portraying themselves as ‘common man, devoted and good people, always ready to lend a hand to anyone who came seeking help’. However, their compassionate side was a guise to keep their nefarious activities under cover.They earned a living working as software engineer, gym trainer, teacher, tailor, auto driver, computer technician, businessman and labourer.

According to the release issued by the MP Police, the accused who were arrested from Bhopal were identified as Yasir Khan (29), a resident of Shahjahanabad, (gym trainer), Syed Sami Rizvi (32), a resident of Millennium Habitat Shaheed Nagar (coaching teacher), Shahrukh, a resident of Jawahar Colony, Aishbagh, (tailor), Misbah ul Haq (29), a resident of Housing Board Colony, Aishbagh, (Labourer), Shahid, a resident of Jawahar Colony, Aishbagh (Auto Driver), Syed Danish Ali, a resident of Sonia Gandhi Colony, Aishbagh, (Software Engineer), Mehraj Ali (25), a resident of Aishbagh, (Computer Technician), Khalid Hussain (40), a resident of Barela village, Lalghati, (Teacher and businessman), Wasim Khan, a resident of Aishbagh, and Mohammad Alam (35), a resident of Chowki Imambara.

