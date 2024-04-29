 MP: Bodies Of A Young Couple Recovered From Pit In Shivpuri 
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
MP: Young Couple Found Dead In A Field In Shivpuri  | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, the bodies of a young couple were found in a pit in the field of Narhi village of Amola police station area of the district. Both the bodies were shot in their temples, said Amola police on Monday.

According to the information, two residents of Narhi village, Rohit Sharma (22) and Muskan, a tribal girl, were found dead in the field of Panna Lal Jatav, half a kilometer from their village. The two were said to be in a love affair. It is believed that they died around 12 Am on Monday. Also, a pistol and empty cartridges were lying near the bodies of both of them. 

As per SP Aman Singh Rathore, Rohit might have shot Muskan first and then shot himself. However, the reason behind this extreme step is yet to be uncovered after investigation.

Bodies started to decompose

According to information, after the villagers found two bodies on Monday morning, they informed the police immediately. Amola police station, which reached the spot after getting information, found a 315 pistol and two empty cartridges during investigation.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, a forensic team was called from Gwalior. After several hours, the forensic team reached the spot and after investigation, the decomposed bodies of both were removed from the spot. The police have sent the body to the post-mortem house and started investigating the case.

As per sources, Rohit Sharma had left home at 4 pm on Saturday evening, while Muskaan was missing from her house. It is said that Rohit's family members had got the inkling of the possibility of a love affair between the two. Hence, they planned and executed such an extreme step.

