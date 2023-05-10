 Bhopal: Delhi man dupes city bizman of Rs 5 Lakh on pretext of PM Mudra Yojana
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Delhi man dupes city bizman of Rs 5 Lakh on pretext of PM Mudra Yojana

Bhopal: Delhi man dupes city bizman of Rs 5 Lakh on pretext of PM Mudra Yojana

In the name of processing fee under PM Mudra Yojana, the accused demanded lakhs of rupees from Dutta and then kept on asking for more on various false pretexts.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Delhi-based man was arrested for allegedly duping a Bhopal businessman of Rs 5 lakh on pretext of providing him subsidy under the Pradhanmantri Mudra Yojana, officials said on Wednesday.

According to state cyber cell officials, the complainant, Yashpal Dutta-- a resident of Shahpura locality, had received a message from an unknown number, offering loan at two percent interest and subsidy under the PM Mudra yojana. In the name of processing fee, the person demanded lakhs of rupees from Dutta and then kept on asking for more on various false pretexts.

Read Also
MP: Two hours after cuddling her toddler, woman cop consumes poison in Morena
article-image

Dutta fell for it and eventually lost Rs 5 lakh in total . Later, he realised that he had been defrauded and approached the cops. Cops reported the matter to state cyber crime cell, who began probe.

Later, the location of the accused was traced in Delhi and police learnt that his name was Anil Maheshwari. A team comprising cyber personnel was sent to Delhi, which apprehended Maheshwari.

Read Also
MP: Cops on alert in Gwalior-Chambal, step-up district border force to restrict entry of...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP IAS Shuffle: Manish Singh is new Commissioner of Public Relations

MP IAS Shuffle: Manish Singh is new Commissioner of Public Relations

Bhopal: Delhi man dupes city bizman of Rs 5 Lakh on pretext of PM Mudra Yojana

Bhopal: Delhi man dupes city bizman of Rs 5 Lakh on pretext of PM Mudra Yojana

MP: Cops on alert in Gwalior-Chambal, step-up district border force to restrict entry of...

MP: Cops on alert in Gwalior-Chambal, step-up district border force to restrict entry of...

MP: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP govt over Cheetah Daksha's tragic demise in Kuno National Park

MP: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP govt over Cheetah Daksha's tragic demise in Kuno National Park

MP: Two hours after cuddling her toddler, woman cop consumes poison in Morena

MP: Two hours after cuddling her toddler, woman cop consumes poison in Morena