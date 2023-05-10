Bhopal: Delhi man dupes city bizman of Rs 5 Lakh on pretext of PM Mudra Yojana

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Delhi-based man was arrested for allegedly duping a Bhopal businessman of Rs 5 lakh on pretext of providing him subsidy under the Pradhanmantri Mudra Yojana, officials said on Wednesday.

According to state cyber cell officials, the complainant, Yashpal Dutta-- a resident of Shahpura locality, had received a message from an unknown number, offering loan at two percent interest and subsidy under the PM Mudra yojana. In the name of processing fee, the person demanded lakhs of rupees from Dutta and then kept on asking for more on various false pretexts.

Dutta fell for it and eventually lost Rs 5 lakh in total . Later, he realised that he had been defrauded and approached the cops. Cops reported the matter to state cyber crime cell, who began probe.

Later, the location of the accused was traced in Delhi and police learnt that his name was Anil Maheshwari. A team comprising cyber personnel was sent to Delhi, which apprehended Maheshwari.