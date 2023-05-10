MP: Two hours after cuddling her toddler, woman cop consumes poison in Morena

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman constable posted at Padav police station consumed poison to end her life in Morena, a few hours after cuddling her two-year-old daughter late night on Tuesday.

The deceased identified as Rina Sikarwar (30), resident of Sidh Nagar Morena, allegedly took this drastic step following a dispute with her husband, Aman Sikarwar, posted as constable SAF in Bhind, over a transfer issue.

On Tuesday, after returning from duty, deceased spent quality time with her beloved two-year-old daughter and mother-in-law. However, around 8pm deceased consumed a poisonous substance within the confines of the kitchen.

Shortly after, she experienced severe vomiting and lost consciousness. Despite being rushed to Gwalior for medical treatment, in the midway she died.

According to sources, deceased expressed her desire for her husband to relocate to Gwalior after a transfer, which became a bone of contention between the couple.

TI Prashant Yadav expressed his surprise, stating that Rina never complained or shared any problems during her duty hours. Having returned just the previous day from a two-day leave, she reported to the police station and diligently fulfilled her duties throughout the day. However, the tragic turn of events unfolded later in the evening when she returned home from duty.

The local police are conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this devastating incident. Seizing the deceased's mobile phone will play a crucial role in uncovering any clues or insights into the reasons behind her extreme step.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

