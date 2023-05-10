 MP: Congress leader beats up man in Gwalior, threatens him with dire consequences
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Congress leader beats up man in Gwalior, threatens him with dire consequences

MP: Congress leader beats up man in Gwalior, threatens him with dire consequences

The Congressmen Bhalla Patel and Rakesh Patel also threatened him with dire consequences.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 02:22 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): General secretary of the Congress Party has beaten up the husband of a woman journalist.

When the woman came to know of it, she rushed to the spot and saved her husband Dhruv Tiwari. The Congressmen Bhalla Patel and Rakesh Patel also threatened him with dire consequences.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera. The woman journalist Sabita Tiwari, who lives near Hajira Hospital, said since she and her husband were threatened with dire consequences, they kept away from going to the police station.

Nevertheless, the Gwalior police registered a case against the Congressman.

According to Dhruv, when he was walking outside his house at 9:30pm, both Bhalla and Rakesh began to hurl abuses at him.

When Dhruv wanted to know the reasons for hurling abuses at him, both of them began to beat him up.

Read Also
Bhopal: Book on Police Regulation Act released
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: PM Housing Scheme Bhupendra Singh hands over keys to 313 beneficiaries in Sagar

MP: PM Housing Scheme Bhupendra Singh hands over keys to 313 beneficiaries in Sagar

MP: Congress leader beats up man in Gwalior, threatens him with dire consequences

MP: Congress leader beats up man in Gwalior, threatens him with dire consequences

Bhopal: Happy, relieved and safe, say MP students on leaving Manipur

Bhopal: Happy, relieved and safe, say MP students on leaving Manipur

Bhopal: MoU to be inked between govt & AAI for Rewa airport

Bhopal: MoU to be inked between govt & AAI for Rewa airport

Madhya Pradesh: Goons try to abduct medical officer in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Goons try to abduct medical officer in Gwalior