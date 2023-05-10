MP: Congress leader beats up man in Gwalior, threatens him with dire consequences

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): General secretary of the Congress Party has beaten up the husband of a woman journalist.

When the woman came to know of it, she rushed to the spot and saved her husband Dhruv Tiwari. The Congressmen Bhalla Patel and Rakesh Patel also threatened him with dire consequences.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera. The woman journalist Sabita Tiwari, who lives near Hajira Hospital, said since she and her husband were threatened with dire consequences, they kept away from going to the police station.

Nevertheless, the Gwalior police registered a case against the Congressman.

According to Dhruv, when he was walking outside his house at 9:30pm, both Bhalla and Rakesh began to hurl abuses at him.

When Dhruv wanted to know the reasons for hurling abuses at him, both of them began to beat him up.

