 Bhopal: Book on Police Regulation Act released
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Book on Police Regulation Act released

Bhopal: Book on Police Regulation Act released

Amendments were made in Police Regulation Act from time to time.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Additional Director General of Police Anuradha Shankar and retired librarian of police headquarters Dr Farid Bazmee released a book on Police Regulation Act at a hospital on Tuesday. It contains all the amendments made in the Act. Amendments were made in Police Regulation Act from time to time.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dr Farid Bazmee, posted as the librarian at PHQ, took the initiative for the work. He gathered all the amendments and prepared them in a form of book, which can be of use for every employee of the police department.

Read Also
Bhopal: Mountaineer and brand ambassador of MP's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign, Megha Parmar...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Book on Police Regulation Act released

Bhopal: Book on Police Regulation Act released

MP: 5-day workshop on Bharatnatyam at Bharat Bhawan

MP: 5-day workshop on Bharatnatyam at Bharat Bhawan

Bhopal: Singers remember Tagore, present his songs

Bhopal: Singers remember Tagore, present his songs

MP: Jabalpur girl Heena-paints Shri Ram on 6 metre cloth in just 6 hours, enters into India Book of...

MP: Jabalpur girl Heena-paints Shri Ram on 6 metre cloth in just 6 hours, enters into India Book of...

Bhopal: Among 60 universities, students of 9 varsities of Madhya Pradesh qualify for Khelo India...

Bhopal: Among 60 universities, students of 9 varsities of Madhya Pradesh qualify for Khelo India...