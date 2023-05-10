Bhopal: Book on Police Regulation Act released

Representative Image | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Additional Director General of Police Anuradha Shankar and retired librarian of police headquarters Dr Farid Bazmee released a book on Police Regulation Act at a hospital on Tuesday. It contains all the amendments made in the Act. Amendments were made in Police Regulation Act from time to time.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dr Farid Bazmee, posted as the librarian at PHQ, took the initiative for the work. He gathered all the amendments and prepared them in a form of book, which can be of use for every employee of the police department.