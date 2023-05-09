Bhopal: Mountaineer and brand ambassador of MP's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign, Megha Parmar joins Congress

'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' brand ambassador and Mount Everest conqueror Megha Parmar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mountaineer and brand ambassador of MP's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign, Megha Parmar joined the Congress party, on Tuesday.

She is the first girl to conquer the highest peaks of five countries, including the renowned Mount Everest.

Megha's decision to join the Congress was announced during the launch of the Nari Samman Yojana in Parasia, Chhindwara district, in the presence of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Sources indicate that Megha Parmar might be fielded as a Congress candidate from the Ichhawar assembly constituency in Sehore district.

Currently, the seat is held by Karan Singh Verma, a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former minister. However, with Megha's entry into the electoral arena, the political dynamics in Ichhawar could witness a significant shift. Shailendra Singh Patel, a strong contender from the Congress party who narrowly lost to Karan Singh Verma in the 2018 elections, also adds to the competitive landscape.

The decision to join the Congress party signifies Megha's commitment to furthering her advocacy for social causes and serving the people of MP through active political participation.

As the state heads towards the upcoming elections, all eyes will be on Megha and her potential campaign from the Ichhawar seat.