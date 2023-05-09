 MP Breaking: NIA, ATS arrest 6 persons of Hizb-Ut-Tahrir during raids in Bhopal, Chhindwara
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Breaking: NIA, ATS arrest 6 persons of Hizb-Ut-Tahrir during raids in Bhopal, Chhindwara

MP Breaking: NIA, ATS arrest 6 persons of Hizb-Ut-Tahrir during raids in Bhopal, Chhindwara

Four of them were arrested from Bhopal's Bagh Umrao Dulha, Jawahar Colony and Bagh Farhat Afza.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):The Madhya Pradesh ATS (Anti-Terror Squad), along with a team on NIA (National Investigation Agency), raided several locations of Bhopal and Chhindwara on wee hours of Tuesday morning and arrested six youths associated with radical Islamist group - Hizb-Ut-Tahrir.

Four of them were arrested from Bhopal's Bagh Umrao Dulha, Jawahar Colony and Bagh Farhat Afza.

The cops suspicious documents like provocative literature, cash, electronic gadgets including mobile phones during the raid.

Read Also
MP Bus Tragedy: Home min Narottam Mishra orders magestrial probe as 22 die after bus falls off...
article-image

More about Hizb-Ut-Tahrir

Hizb-Ut-Tahrir or HuT was founded in the then Jerusalem by an islamic scholar in 1953 with an aim to unite Muslims and implement Sharia globally.

Since then, Hizb ut-Tahrir has spread to over 50 countries, and has an estimated membership of one million. 

The radical Islamist group continue to be active in Western countries, including the UK, and Central Asian despite the ban. have a strong presence in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Hizb-Ut-Tahrir, reportedly, organised a protest over 2008 Batla House encounter, alleging atrocities against Muslims.

Read Also
MP Bus Tragedy: Eyewitnesses claim 'overloaded' bus continued to speed on narrow Khargone bridge
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Poll bugle in MP: 'Nari Samman Yojana' is Kamal Nath's counter to Shivraj's 'Ladli Behna Yojana'

Poll bugle in MP: 'Nari Samman Yojana' is Kamal Nath's counter to Shivraj's 'Ladli Behna Yojana'

MP Breaking: NIA, ATS arrest 6 persons of Hizb-Ut-Tahrir during raids in Bhopal, Chhindwara

MP Breaking: NIA, ATS arrest 6 persons of Hizb-Ut-Tahrir during raids in Bhopal, Chhindwara

MP Bus Tragedy: Eyewitnesses claim 'overloaded' bus continued to speed on narrow Khargone bridge

MP Bus Tragedy: Eyewitnesses claim 'overloaded' bus continued to speed on narrow Khargone bridge

MP Bus Tragedy: Home min Narottam Mishra orders magestrial probe as 22 die after bus falls off...

MP Bus Tragedy: Home min Narottam Mishra orders magestrial probe as 22 die after bus falls off...

MP: Affiliation of 14 nursing colleges, enrollment of over 600 students postponed due to CBI probe

MP: Affiliation of 14 nursing colleges, enrollment of over 600 students postponed due to CBI probe