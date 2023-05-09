MP Bus Tragedy: Home min Narottam Mishra orders magestrial probe as 22 die after bus falls off Khargone bridge

Home minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State home minister Narottam Mishra has ordered a magestrial probe into a tragic bus accident which claimed 22 lives and injured 25 in Khargone on Tuesday morning.

All the injured were rushed to the hospital and the state government will bear the medical cost, the minister added.

A few hours after the accident, Chief Minister Chouhan held a cabinet meeting where he expressed condolences to the dead in the bus accident in Khargone. He had announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased, 50,000 to those severely injured and Rs 25000 to ones with minor injuries.

PM Modi, too, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister National Relief Fund) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the bus accident in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

As many 22 persons died and 25 others sustained injuries after a private passenger bus fell off a 50-feet bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Tuesday.

The bus broke railings of Dasanga bridge and fell on a dry bed of the Borad river near Dongargaon village.

The bus was carrying around 50 passengers when it met with the accident, a police official said.