 MP Bus Tragedy: PM Modi condoles deaths in Khargone bus accident, announces Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia
15 persons died and 25 others sustained injuries after a private passenger bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Tuesday.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone which claimed 22 lives and announced ex-gratia for the families of the deceased and the ones injured.

The Prime Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next kin of those deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

15 persons died and 25 others sustained injuries after a private passenger bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Tuesday.

"The road accident in Khargone is very sad. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this. I wish the speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is providing all possible help on the spot," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted in Hindi.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the bus accident in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," it said in another tweet.

Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar also expressed sorrow over the accident.

"The loss of lives in a bus accident in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh is extremely tragic. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Vice President tweeted.

Earlier today, the tragic incident occurred at Dongargaon bridge near the Dasanga area under the Oon police station in the district.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, the police administration and ambulances rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.

Khargone Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharamveer Singh said, "15 people were dead and 25 were injured after a bus fell from a bridge in Khargone. Rescue operation is underway." The state government announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 50,000 each to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 each to those who received minor injuries in the accident.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also condoled the deaths in the bus accident in Khargone district. 

