 MP: Nearly 20 passengers dead after bus falls off 50 feet bridge in Khargone
Preliminary reports suggest that the bus, en route from Khargone to Indore, fell from a height of approximately 50 feet, leading to a significant loss of life.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 20 passengers died after a bus lost control and fell off the Borad river bridge in Khargone on Monday morning.

The accident took place in the village of Dasanga, leaving a trail of chaos and despair in its wake. Preliminary reports suggest that the bus, en route from Khargone to Indore, fell from a height of approximately 50 feet, leading to a significant loss of life.

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased, while those who sustained severe injuries will receive Rs. 50,000. Additionally, a sum of Rs. 25,000 has been allocated for those with minor injuries.

Rescue operations are currently underway, as teams tirelessly work to locate survivors and recover bodies from the wreckage.

