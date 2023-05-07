Madhya Pradesh: Three held for stealing 50 bundles of drip lines from farmers’ fields in Khargone

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Balakwada police have arrested three persons on charges of stealing drip lines from farmers' fields and recovered drip bundles and a tempo van used in committing crime.

Taking cognisance over repeated incidents of electric motors, pumps, pipes and drip thefts from agricultural fields, SP Dharmaveer Singh Yadav had ordered all SHOs to take strict action against culprits.

One Mahesh of Nandala village lodged a complaint at Balakwada police station that unknown miscreants has barged into fields and made way with bundles drips worth Rs 90k. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered under section 379 of the IPC.

A special team was formed to nab miscreants and an investigation launched. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the house of Ballu Verma (62), resident of Kasrawad who accepted committing the crime along with Ganesh Kochle (25). The police have also recovered 50 drip bundles and a tempo van worth Rs 3.7 lakh used in the crime. All three were produced in the local court. A team led by Balakwara station-in-charge Rameshwar Thakur played a key role in the arrests.

