Madhya Pradesh: Desire for male child turns father into a killer in Khargone

Strangulates 4-month-old daughter

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 01:47 AM IST
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart-wrenching incident, a man who desperately wanted to have a male child has strangulated his four-month-old daughter in Khargone district. As per details, the incident was reported from Nimrani village that falls under Balakadwara police station. The incident came to light when the girl's mother lodged a complaint against her husband after which he was arrested.

The man was obsessed about having a boy, but no one in the family knew that he would commit such a gruesome crime, killing his own daughter.  Since the birth of the daughter, he was infuriated and did not want to accept her. A pall of gloom descended among family members who are still in a state of shock after the death of the newborn member of their family.

Police have handed over the body to family members after conducting the post-mortem. Many families often do not want daughters, as they are expected to pay a dowry when they get married. Despite the state government running several welfare schemes such as Beti Bachao- Beti Padhao, Ladli Lakshmi and recently launched Ladli Behna schemes for the upliftment of the girl child, these incidents are a matter of utter shame and worry.

