 Madhya Pradesh: State approves Rs 54 crore for Kasrawad-Bediya road in Khargone
The potholes proved to be a major cause of road accidents along the stretch.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 02:04 AM IST
Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): State government has approved construction of 23.40-km-long Kasrawad- Bediya road at cost of Rs 54 crore. Former agricultural minister and Kasrawad MLA Sachin Yadav played a vital role in getting the project cleared. Since 2022, MLA Yadav had written several letters to the state government and held discussions with Public Works Department minister Gopal Bhargav for the approval of the road.

Citizens in Khargone had to bear the brunt of potholes and bumps on Kasrawad road. The potholes proved to be a major cause of road accidents along the stretch. The road connects three major assemblies i.e, Maheshwar, Kasrawad and Barwaha with Agra to Mumbai National Highway.

The move would boost connectivity and development in the region and provide relief to commuters especially farmers (residing in far-flung areas). A delegation of block Congress committee also held discussion with collector regarding the same on August 18, 2022.

Kasrawad Janpad Panchayat president representative Rajesh Bagdare, vice president Lakshman Patel, Nagar Panchayat president representative Rajendra Singh Yadav and others extended gratitude to MLA.

