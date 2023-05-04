Madhya Pradesh: 25 injured in loading vehicle - car collision in Khargone

Representative Image |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 25 persons were injured on Tuesday night when a loading vehicle overturned after hitting a car on Chittorgarh-Bhusawal Highway. Out of the 25, two suffered serious injuries. As per information, the incident was reported from Chittorgarh - Khargone - Bhusawal Highway near Banher village under Bistan police station limits.

A loading vehicle carrying 25 people crashed into a car, causing it to overturn. Those injured persons included five children, 2 women and 18 men. Out of them, two persons received serious injuries and were referred to Indore Hospital. All occupants were en route to Mujali village under Palsud police station (Barwani district) from Khandwa after attending a religious function and the vehicle rammed into the car after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Locals came to the rescue of the passengers, and the injured were quickly transported to the district hospital Police outpost in-charge Ramnaresh Sharma said that injured persons were shifted to a medical facility for treatment. As per the doctor, all persons were stated to be fine. Most of them would be discharged by Wednesday evening.