 Tragic! 5-Year-Old Girl Falls Off Bike Due To Pothole, Gets Run Over By Speeding Truck In MP's Burhanpur
A bike slipped due to a pothole on Indore-Ichhapur highway, leading to the accident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 03:28 PM IST
Tragic! 5-Year-Old Girl Killed After Being Crushed Under Truck In MP's Burhanpur | FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident occurred on Indore-Ichhapur highway in Burhanpur district on Monday where a five-year-old girl was killed after she was crushed by a truck.

The deceased girl, identified as Priya, was pillion riding on the bike with her parents which lost its balance due to a pothole on the Indore-Ichhapur Color Highway near Mohan River, under Shikarpura police station area.

The family, who are from Dhulkot Bori, had traveled to Shahpur to work. While attempting to avoid a pothole, the vehicle lost balance and skidded.

Priya fell below the wheel of an oncoming truck. The wheel of the truck ran over her head which killed her instantly.

Death Toll Increases in Burhanpur

Resident locals have reacted with rage and termed Burhanpur a "city of potholes." Three people have lost their lives in a week due to accidents caused by bad road conditions.

Citizens hold administrative negligence responsible for the tragedy and demand immediate road repair work in order to avoid further loss of human life.

Questions raised on administration

The sequence of accidents has put very serious questions related to public safety and road maintenance in Burhanpur. People are wondering for how long innocent lives will keep getting lost because of administrative insensitivity.

