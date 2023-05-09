 MP: Affiliation of 14 nursing colleges, enrollment of over 600 students postponed due to CBI probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Affiliation of 14 nursing colleges, enrollment of over 600 students postponed due to CBI probe

MP: Affiliation of 14 nursing colleges, enrollment of over 600 students postponed due to CBI probe

These include 4 colleges of Bhind, 9 of Gwalior and 1 of Sheopur.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Sub-inspector arrested from Indore in connection with NHM nursing recruitment paper leak | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University has decided to postpone affiliation of 14 nursing colleges due to the ongoing CBI probe.

These include 4 colleges of Bhind, 9 of Gwalior and 1 of Sheopur. Apart from this, it has also postponed enrollment of 602 students.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Executive Council of the Medical University and it was concluded to postpone all the affiliations and enrollment until the investigation is over.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: 22 Passengers Dead as Bus Falls off 50-Foot Bridge in Khargone; Video...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Bus Tragedy: Home min Narottam Mishra orders magestrial probe as 22 die after bus falls off...

MP Bus Tragedy: Home min Narottam Mishra orders magestrial probe as 22 die after bus falls off...

MP: Affiliation of 14 nursing colleges, enrollment of over 600 students postponed due to CBI probe

MP: Affiliation of 14 nursing colleges, enrollment of over 600 students postponed due to CBI probe

MP: Two accused of killing 6 family members in Morena arrested from Chambal river after encounter...

MP: Two accused of killing 6 family members in Morena arrested from Chambal river after encounter...

Bhopal: BMC signs MoU for solar and wind energy projects

Bhopal: BMC signs MoU for solar and wind energy projects

Bhopal: Congress to launch Nari Samman Yojana from today

Bhopal: Congress to launch Nari Samman Yojana from today