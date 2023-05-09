MP: Affiliation of 14 nursing colleges, enrollment of over 600 students postponed due to CBI probe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University has decided to postpone affiliation of 14 nursing colleges due to the ongoing CBI probe.
These include 4 colleges of Bhind, 9 of Gwalior and 1 of Sheopur. Apart from this, it has also postponed enrollment of 602 students.
The decision was taken in the meeting of the Executive Council of the Medical University and it was concluded to postpone all the affiliations and enrollment until the investigation is over.
