Crores In Account But Two Accused Survived On Crumbs; Duo Worked For An International Drug Mastermind

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The bank transactions running into crores of rupees in the accounts of the two accused arrested in the DRI drug factory case had first attracted the attention of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). However, despite such huge transactions, the duo was leading a miserable life, officials said.

On August 16, the DRI busted an illegal mephedrone manufacturing unit at Jagdishpur (Islamnagar) and seized 61.20 kg of the drug in liquid form, valued at around Rs 92 crore in the market.

Two persons from Bhopal and five others from different parts of the state were arrested in connection with the case. The two arrested from the state are Razzak Khan, a resident of Ganj Basoda, and Faizal Quarashi of Ashoknagar. Both were working for Salim Dola, an international drug mastermind.

Sources said transactions worth crores were routed from Gujarat into the accounts of Razzak and Faizal over the past year. While the money was not for their personal use, it was spent on paying raw material suppliers, purchasing land for the factory, and installing machines. The accused were given only enough to sustain a humble lifestyle. Every penny transferred into the duo's accounts had to be accounted for.

Due to financial hardship, Razzak had reportedly asked his family for Rs 3 lakh or demanded his share in the ancestral property about four months ago. Faizal, on the other hand, had quit his job in Gujarat and moved to Bhopal on the directions of Dola.

He stayed at Razzak’s flat for about two months while looking for a suitable location to set up the factory. They eventually finalized a house in Jagdishpur that had been lying vacant for years. Locals said the house was considered inauspicious as it had changed hands several times in the past seven years but no one ever lived there for long.