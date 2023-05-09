MP Bus Tragedy: Eyewitnesses claim driver sped 'overloaded' bus on narrow Khargone bridge, killing 22

From the accident site |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Eyewitnesses of the tragic Khargone bus accident claimed that the bus continued to run at a high speed even on the narrow bridge, when it broke the railings and fell in the Borad River on Tuesday morning.

As a result, 22 passengers died & 25 were injured.

During the discussion with the MLA Ravi Joshi who reached the spot, villagers said that the 38-seater bus carried 50 passengers, making it difficult for the driver to control an overloaded speeding bus on a narrow bridge.

The villagers said that the buses here run overloaded usually and to ferry a maximum number of passengers in a short time, they overspeed their vehicles.

Notably, such remote routes prefer small buses due to low maintenance costs and narrow roads.

What happened?

22 passengers died after the bus lost control and fell off the Borad River bridge in Khargone on Tuesday morning. The accident took place in the village of Dasanga, leaving a trail of chaos and despair in its wake.

PM Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased.

CM Chouhan has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased, while those who sustained severe injuries will receive Rs. 50,000. Additionally, a sum of Rs. 25,000 has been allocated for those with minor injuries.