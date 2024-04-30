 Reservation Row: Congress Hits Back At BJP After Minister’s Comment
e-Paper Get App
HomeElections-2018Reservation Row: Congress Hits Back At BJP After Minister’s Comment

Reservation Row: Congress Hits Back At BJP After Minister’s Comment

After Independence, Congress introduced quota system and from time to time expanded its scope for deprived communities, Nath said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 12:04 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress mounted a scathing attack on BJP on reservation issue on Monday. This came a day after state panchayat minister minister Prahlad Patel said Congress had hidden agenda to snatch rights of SC, ST and OBCs and give them to "their favourites".

"BJP has always been anti-reservation. During my tenure as chief minister in Madhya Pradesh, 27% reservation was given to OBCs. But BJP government, which came to power after toppling democratically elected government, abolished 27% reservation given to OBCs in MP," former chief minister Kamal Nath said on X on Monday.

Read Also
Overheard In Bhopal: Scared Officers, Important Trip, Real Boss & More
article-image

BJP was making baseless allegations against Congress on this issue. After Independence, Congress introduced quota system and from time to time expanded its scope for deprived communities, Nath said. State Congress president Jitu Patwari also released a video in which he charged BJP with wanting to change Constitution and scrap quotas.

On Sunday, minister Prahlad Patel had said, "Congress wants to give share of reservation meant for dalits, tribals and backward classes to Muslims. Congress's intention is Muslim appeasement and it is opposed to majority community. This conspiracy of Opposition will weaken the country and shatter constitutional values".

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bam K(r)anti Puts Congress Out Of Race In Indore

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bam K(r)anti Puts Congress Out Of Race In Indore

Reservation Row: Congress Hits Back At BJP After Minister’s Comment

Reservation Row: Congress Hits Back At BJP After Minister’s Comment

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: For Shivraj, Race To Election Is As Easy As Falling Off A Log

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: For Shivraj, Race To Election Is As Easy As Falling Off A Log

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll Campaign Yet To Take Off In Ratlam-Jhabua-Alirajpur Seat

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll Campaign Yet To Take Off In Ratlam-Jhabua-Alirajpur Seat

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Wants To Change The Constitution, End Reservation, Says Dipak Baij

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Wants To Change The Constitution, End Reservation, Says Dipak Baij