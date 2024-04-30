Reservation Row: Congress Hits Back At BJP After Minister’s Comment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress mounted a scathing attack on BJP on reservation issue on Monday. This came a day after state panchayat minister minister Prahlad Patel said Congress had hidden agenda to snatch rights of SC, ST and OBCs and give them to "their favourites".

"BJP has always been anti-reservation. During my tenure as chief minister in Madhya Pradesh, 27% reservation was given to OBCs. But BJP government, which came to power after toppling democratically elected government, abolished 27% reservation given to OBCs in MP," former chief minister Kamal Nath said on X on Monday.

BJP was making baseless allegations against Congress on this issue. After Independence, Congress introduced quota system and from time to time expanded its scope for deprived communities, Nath said. State Congress president Jitu Patwari also released a video in which he charged BJP with wanting to change Constitution and scrap quotas.

On Sunday, minister Prahlad Patel had said, "Congress wants to give share of reservation meant for dalits, tribals and backward classes to Muslims. Congress's intention is Muslim appeasement and it is opposed to majority community. This conspiracy of Opposition will weaken the country and shatter constitutional values".