Madhya Pradesh: Goons try to abduct medical officer in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A band of goons have recently tried to abduct a medical officer of Shatipur health centre morning when he was taking a stroll. The accused were on a Scorpio.

They tried to make Dr Pradeep Sharma sit in their vehicle, but the doctor got rid of their clutches and made off. Nevertheless, the goons chased him for a while, but they could not succeed in abducting him. Superintendent of police said that a probe into the case was going on. When Dr Sharma was taking a stroll, a white Scorpio came in his way.

Two youths got down from the vehicle and tried to make him sit in the vehicle. The doctor pushed the two youths and ran away. Dr Sharma then went to the Shatipur police station and lodged a complaint. When the police wanted to know whether he knew any of the youths trying to abduct him, the doctor replied in the negative. Superintendent of police Rajesh Singh Chandel said he had received a complaint about the incident. The police are inquiring into the case, Chandel said.

