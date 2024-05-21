MP: Massive Fire Erupts In Vegetable Market In Bhind, Goods Worth ₹50 Lakh Gutted (WATCH)

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in the vegetable market located at Mehgaon Haat Bazaar on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, resulting in all the shops in the market being burnt to ashes. The vegetable traders suffered a loss of more than Rs 50 lakh. The fire was brought under control after two hours with the help of 10 fire brigades, which were called from Mehgaon, Gohad, Mau, and Malanpur.

According to the information, a fire suddenly broke out in the vegetable market located in Mehgaon Haat Bazaar at around 1:00 am last night, causing all the 120 shops located in the vegetable market to start burning one after the other. As soon as the information about the fire was received, the shopkeepers and local people reached the spot and tried to extinguish the fire with buckets of water, but the fire flared up and spread throughout the vegetable market.

Fire brigade vehicles were called from Mehgaon, Mau, Gohad, and Malanpur, but by the time the fire brigade reached the spot, the entire market was burnt to ashes.

The shopkeepers alleged that the fire in the shops was set by some person because the entire vegetable market was burnt together. The shopkeepers also said that in most of the shops, vegetables worth more than one lakh rupees were kept, which were burnt to ashes in the fire. Even the electronic weighing scales of the shopkeepers have been burnt along with the vegetables.

Notably, the vegetable shops were made up of bamboo, and an electric transformer has been kept adjacent to the shops, on which a network of wires has been laid, due to which it is possible that the fire started due to a short circuit.

Earlier also this market was destroyed by fire.