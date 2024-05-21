‘Taking And Giving Alms Is A Crime’ : Begger Free City Drive Launched In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing campaign against beggary in the city will now gain momentum again. Collector Asheesh Singh has asked officials of concerned departments to speed up the campaign and make it effective again. Information boards regarding ‘Taking and giving alms is a crime’ should also be put up at various places.

The drive will run under this slogan. He also instructed to take action against such beggars who are begging under the guise of selling goods. Collector Asheesh Singh also directed revenue officers to ensure speedy disposal of cases pending in revenue courts.

A meeting regarding disposal of cases under Time Limit (TL) was held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Collector Asheesh Singh. In the meeting, Chief Executive Officer of IDA RP Ahirwar, Additional Collectors Gaurav Benal, Roshan Rai, Nisha Damor and other officials were present.

Collector Singh congratulated all officials on peaceful and orderly completion of voting in the district. He said that all departmental officers should get busy in discharging their departmental responsibilities. He also reviewed departmental activities in the meeting. He discussed the outline of the work to be done in future.

City's Power Demand Reaches Close To 700 MW | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the scorching heat baking residents, the city has seen a significant increase in electricity demand which reached close to 700 MW. The maximum demand recorded on Monday was around 680 MW. If the heat continues to increase, the maximum electricity demand will exceed 700 MW in the next two days, said Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company.

The historical increase in demand in summer is due to the running of about 3.25 lakh air conditioners, 20 lakh fans, 4.5 lakh coolers and about 6 lakh refrigerators. Apart from this, there is also an increase in the demand for industrial electricity.

In the commercial capital of the state, a lot of electricity is being supplied to the markets and malls also. At the same time, a large amount of electricity is being used in other appliances in thousands of offices and seven lakh houses. This has resulted in the total demand touching almost 700 MW. In the last three days, the city has consumed about 4 crore units of electricity.