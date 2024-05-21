Indore: Mercury Raises Health Concerns In City; MY Hospital Records 20% Surge In Heat-Related Illness

MY Hospital, Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As mercury shot past 43 degrees Celsius, health-related issues also escalated recording a five per cent increase in the number of patients seeking treatment for heat stroke, vomiting and diarrhoea. MY Hospital reported an upsurge in the number of cases blaming the heat wave pushing local healthcare system to its limits. Dr Dharmendra Jhanwar, MD Medicine at MY Hospital, disclosed that approximately 700 patients visit the Medicine Department OPD daily during summer.

Among these, 20 per cent suffer from viral infections such as fever, cold, cough, sore throat and body aches. Meanwhile, five per cent are affected by heat stroke and related symptoms. Furthermore, the hospital is concerned with the rise in viral hepatitis cases attributed to consumption of contaminated food and water. Health experts emphasise the importance of maintaining a proper diet and avoiding outside water during summer to prevent illness.

To mitigate these risks, health officials advise drinking plenty of water, avoiding alcohol, bathing in cold water, covering the head and wearing light-coloured, loose-fitting, long-sleeved clothes. They also caution against leaving children in enclosed vehicles and recommend avoiding outdoor activities between 12 pm and 4 pm.

Symptoms and prevention

Heat stroke comes with symptoms like lack of sweating, red and dry skin, headache, fatigue, dizziness, vomiting and fainting. Vulnerable groups, include the elderly, children, athletes and outdoor workers. Additional preventive measures include using umbrellas and sunglasses when outdoors, drinking at least two glasses of water before venturing outside and seeking immediate medical attention in case of a heatstroke. Hydration solutions like ORS, coconut water, buttermilk, lemon water and fruit juice are recommended to stay hydrated and healthy.