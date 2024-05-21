 Congress LS Candidates Meet Held: ‘Forget About Saboteurs, Focus On Reviving Party’
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCongress LS Candidates Meet Held: ‘Forget About Saboteurs, Focus On Reviving Party’

Congress LS Candidates Meet Held: ‘Forget About Saboteurs, Focus On Reviving Party’

Nakul Nath, Singhar give meeting a slip, Digvijaya attends virtually, while senior Nath leaves meeting in between.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 08:23 AM IST
article-image
Congress LS Candidates Meet Held: ‘Forget About Saboteurs, Focus On Reviving Party’ | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The issue of saboteur took a centre stage at the Congress party Lok Sabha candidates’ meeting here on Monday. Some members demanded action against these party traitors, while others suggested forgiveness and commended those who worked hard during challenging times. The Congress candidates and other party leaders unanimously agreed to put the issue of saboteurs behind them and focus on reviving the party.

AICC general secretary and party state in-charge Jitendra Singh, state president Jitu Patwari chaired the meeting. Chhindwara Nakul Nath did not attend the meeting, while Candidates from Rajgarh Digvijaya Singh marked his presence virtually as he was busy in election campaigning. The meeting lasted around 3.30 hours. Nakul Nath informed the party higher ups about his pre-planned programme.

The former chief minister Kamal Nath did come for the meeting but left it in between. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar also gave the meeting a slip citing his ill health. Kamal Nath addressing the meeting appreciated the candidates saying that they contested the election against all odds created  by state machinery.  

Morena candidate Satyapal Sikarwar claimed that exit of Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat from the Congress helped the party in getting votes. Jabalpur candidate Dinesh Yadav suggested having a discussion about the leaders who had supported the party in the hard times saying that the party should now consider their contributions and think about them.

Read Also
MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Leaders Begin To Lobby For Political Appointments
article-image

Manthan prog from June 15: Patwari

Later talking to media persons, the Congress state president Jitu Patwari flayed the government for not shelling out money to fulfil the promise they made to women. “The state government is planning to buy an airplane worth hundreds of crore for their luxury, but not giving Rs 3000 to women which they promised in assembly elections,” said Patwari.

The state president said that to revive the Congress in the state, Manthan programme will be organised from June 15 to August 15. Congress general secretary and state in-charge Jitendra Singh claimed the Lok Sabha polls will throw up surprising results when votes are counted on June 4 as the "true face" of the BJP has been exposed in the ongoing polls.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Woman’s Second Theft Bid At Advocate’s House Lands Her In Jail

Bhopal: Woman’s Second Theft Bid At Advocate’s House Lands Her In Jail

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Katni Man Records Video While Voting, Booked

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Katni Man Records Video While Voting, Booked

Congress LS Candidates Meet Held: ‘Forget About Saboteurs, Focus On Reviving Party’

Congress LS Candidates Meet Held: ‘Forget About Saboteurs, Focus On Reviving Party’

Bhopal: Nullah Cleaning Yet To Pick Pace As Monsoon Draws Closer

Bhopal: Nullah Cleaning Yet To Pick Pace As Monsoon Draws Closer

Bhopal: Insurance Company Told To Pay ₹11L To Widow  

Bhopal: Insurance Company Told To Pay ₹11L To Widow  