'Incomplete Ayodhya Ram Temple, Cow For Political Gains,' Shankracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda Hits Out At Modi Govt's '400 Paar' (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jyotirmath's Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda came down heavily on the BJP government over "incomplete" Ayodhya Ram Temple, using cows for political gains, while taking jibe at their election slogan 'Abki baar 400 paar.'

He said that he was shocked that the BJP is only targeting 400 seats in this Lok Sabha election and not all 543.

Speaking to the media in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, "I have heard PM Modi has stopped wars between the countries. If he is so famous, I am highly shocked that his party is only targeting 400 seats in the elections and not all 543. (Jab Modi ji ka danka pure vishwa mein hai toh BJP ko 543 Lok Sabha seat ka lakshya rakhna tha)"

"Jab Modi ji ka danka pure vishwa mein hai toh BJP ko 543 Lok Sabha seat ka lakshya rakhna tha," says Shankracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananad

Swami Avimukteshwarananda, holding the esteemed title of Jagadguru Shankracharya of Jyotirmath of Joshimath in Uttarakhand, once again slammed the Modi- government over the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Reiterating his stance over violations of the Vedas in the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, Shankracharya said, "Jab Mandir abhi bana hi nahi hai, toh pran prathishtha kaisi."

"Mandir abhi bana hi nahi hai, toh pran prathishtha kaisi ," Shankracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand slams BJP govt over Ayodhya Ram Temple

"No Sanatani can claim that the construction work of the Lord Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya has been completed. When the construction of the temple has not been completed, then how can the consecration take place?"

He further said that when the construction work of the temple is completed, it should be consecrated as per the rituals, in which all Ram devotees would have gone to Ayodhya to have darshan of Ramlala.

'Parties use Cow for political gains'

He accused the central government of taking donations from people who export beef.

He said that till now no political party has emerged in the country which has firmly talked about banning cow slaughter in its manifesto. All parties use cow slaughter to make political moves, but do not ban the export of its meat.

He said that Lok Sabha elections are going on in the country, hence people who have faith in Sanatan Dharma should understand the importance of voting. They should vote for those people who actually give the status of a mother to cows.

Shankaracharya has appealed to understand the right to vote and donate votes in the right hands, so that their donation is used for the upliftment of Sanatan and not for strengthening the hands of those who commit sins.