 MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Katni Man Records Video While Voting, Booked
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 08:26 AM IST
MP Lok Sabha Elelctions: Katni Man Records Video While Voting, Booked | Representational Image

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): Katni police have registered a case against man for violating the secrecy of the election process by recording a video while voting, said officials on Monday. Katni comes under Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat and the polling was held there on April 26 – during the second phase of the election. Presiding officer of the polling station approached police after a video of the man casting vote surfaced on social media platforms. Police have registered an FIR against the man.

Was seen pressing the BJP button and showing VVPAT slip

The police said that the incident took place at Bohriband polling station 141 under the Saleminabad police station. The accused Pankaj Sahu used his mobile phone to record a video as he exercised his franchise. The police informed that in the video recording the man can be seen pressing the BJP button and he also shows the VVPAT slip.

Read Also
MP: Terror Of Fish Contractor Employees In Pipliya Mandi; Case Registered After Video Of Violent...
article-image

He then turns the mobile camera towards his face. Earlier, FIR was registered against the former minister Kamal Patel, Congress MLA Arif Masood and BJP leader and district panchayat member Vinay Mehar for violating the election norms. The case has been registered under section 188 and the sections of Public Representative Act. 

