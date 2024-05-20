MP: Terror Of Fish Contractor Employees In Pipliya Mandi; Case Registered After Video Of Violent Clash Goes Viral | FP Photo

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a violent altercation between fishermen and employees of a fish contractor in the Sanjeet area went viral on social media, prompting police action. The incident occurred on May 16, when Wasim Yakub Khan and his friend Faizan, who hold a fishing licence from the fisheries department, were fishing on the banks of the Retam river.

According to Wasim, the conflict began when employees of the Gandhi Sagar fish contractor demanded to see their fishing licence. When Wasim explained that the licence was at home, the contractor's employees accused them of fish theft and began assaulting them.

The employees recorded the altercation and uploaded the video to social media platforms, including WhatsApp. Following the viral video, the fishermen lodged a complaint at the Nahargarh police station. On May 18, the police registered a case against three employees of the fish contractor- Rahul alias Punnu, Lalit, and SD Sharma from the Chachor Entry Centre.

RECURRING VIOLENCE: This incident is not isolated. There have been numerous reports of assaults by the fish contractor's employees against fishermen in the Sanjeet area. Fishermen's complaints are frequently met with minimal police action, allowing the cycle of violence to continue.

POLICE RESPONSE: Nahargarh TI RC Dangi confirmed that a case has been registered regarding the assault on fishermen. When asked about the recurring nature of these incidents, TI Dangi said that this was the first case brought to his attention, and the police will take legal action whenever such matters are reported.

COMMUNITY CONCERNS: Residents and fishermen in Sanjeet are increasingly worried about their safety and the lack of effective police intervention. There are fears that without stringent action against the perpetrators, the situation could escalate into more severe incidents.