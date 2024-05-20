 MP: Man Charged For Triple Talaq Via Post; Dowry Harassment Also Alleged
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 06:37 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A man in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district has been charged for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife by sending her three letters through the mail, police reported on Monday.

According to the police, a case was registered on Sunday under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. This action followed a complaint from the woman against Ishan Sataniya, a resident of Ghosala in Ujjain district, said head constable Amit Bhavsan of the Aalot police station.

The complaint revealed that the couple got married in November 2020, and soon after, the woman's in-laws began to harass her for dowry. Consequently, the woman moved back with her parents and filed a dowry harassment complaint at the Aalot police station.

Sataniya allegedly mailed his wife three letters on February 28, April 2, and May 8, declaring triple talaq. These letters were presented to the police as evidence.

