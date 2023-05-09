 MP: Gautam Buddha Jayanti celebrated with joy in Dewas
MP: Gautam Buddha Jayanti celebrated with joy in Dewas

‘Awaken yourself and make life meaningful by following the path of truth’

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 10:56 PM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Hospital and Research Centre in Dewas celebrated Gautam Buddha Jayanti with fervour recently. Former judge Ramprasad Solanki was the chief guest during the programme, while former principal SL Parmar was the special invitee on the occasion. Dr Pavan Kumar Chilloria also graced the occasion.

Addressing the programme, former judge Solanki called upon to follow the path shown by Lord Buddha. Dr Chilloria also addressed the occasion and said, Gautam Buddha, who gave the knowledge of truth, non-violence and world peace to the whole world, is such a saviour for the human race, following whose path everyone can attain God and Buddha.

Buddha is not a religion, it is the path of knowledge and God-realisation, Dr Chilloria said. On this occasion, Suresh Jethwa, Bharat Singh Malviya, Bhagwan Das Mehta also presented their views.

Bhopal: Joshi family has influence over 5 seats in Dewas
MP: Demand to declare Omkareshwar as new district reiterated

MP: Ratlam lad invents ‘Safety Helmet’ to check road accidents

Nath should guarantee that confidential docus of people will not be misused: Sisodia in Mandsaur

MP: BJYM holds free screening of The Kerala Story for girls in Kukshi

MP: Collector chairs road safety meeting with plant officials in Khargone

