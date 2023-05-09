MP: Gautam Buddha Jayanti celebrated with joy in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Hospital and Research Centre in Dewas celebrated Gautam Buddha Jayanti with fervour recently. Former judge Ramprasad Solanki was the chief guest during the programme, while former principal SL Parmar was the special invitee on the occasion. Dr Pavan Kumar Chilloria also graced the occasion.

Addressing the programme, former judge Solanki called upon to follow the path shown by Lord Buddha. Dr Chilloria also addressed the occasion and said, Gautam Buddha, who gave the knowledge of truth, non-violence and world peace to the whole world, is such a saviour for the human race, following whose path everyone can attain God and Buddha.

Buddha is not a religion, it is the path of knowledge and God-realisation, Dr Chilloria said. On this occasion, Suresh Jethwa, Bharat Singh Malviya, Bhagwan Das Mehta also presented their views.

Read Also Bhopal: Joshi family has influence over 5 seats in Dewas