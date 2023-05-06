 Bhopal: Joshi family has influence over 5 seats in Dewas
Bhopal: Joshi family has influence over 5 seats in Dewas

The BJP four in the last assembly election

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 09:32 PM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

The ruling party may face some difficulties at five assembly constituencies in Dewas district because of former minister Deepak Joshi’s defection to the Congress.

The Joshis have influence over politics in Dewas, especially on five seats. Kailash Joshi was an eight-time MLA from Bagli constituency in Dewas and Deepak Joshi won once from this seat.

He has won election twice from Hatpiplya, besides he has influence over Khategaon, Sonkatch and Dewas assembly seats.

Out of five seats in Dewas, the BJP won four. So, Joshi’s switching over to the Congress may damage the BJP in these constituencies in the ensuing assembly election.

Along with Dewas, the Joshi family has sway over the Brahmins in Malwa.

Since Joshi has joined the Congress, many Brahmin families may leave the BJP and support the Congress.

